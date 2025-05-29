Kamloops Fire Rescue urging caution as weather warms, fire risk jumps

Photo: The Canadian Press Kamloops Fire Rescue crews tend to a grass fire during the summer of 2023.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is urging caution and asking residents to remain vigilant as seasonal warm weather and dry conditions increase the risk of fires in the community.

The BC Wildfire Service fire danger rating indicates an extreme risk for the Kamloops area.

“We all have a responsibility to do our part to help keep our neighbours and community safe,” said Ryan Cail, KFR deputy fire chief, in a statement. “If you see something, report it.”

Cail said along with warm and dry conditions, the region is subject to thunderstorms at this time of year — a factor that adds to the fire risk.

KFR is reminding people to safely discard smoking materials. Improperly discarded cigarette butts lead to wildfires each year.

ATVs are another source of heat and sparks, and users are asked to ride only in approved areas.

No burning allowed

KFR said backyard and beach fires are banned throughout the city. Backyard fires, fire pits, and any other type of wood-burning appliances are not allowed, but propane and natural gas fire pits are still fair game.

People are also urged to exercise caution when using gas-powered tools while working in yards. KFR recommended keeping a source of water and a shovel nearby if any work is being undertaken that could spark a fire.

People are encouraged to download the BC Wildfire Service app, and use it to report any potential wildfires. Photos submitted through the app can help staff determine fire behaviour and intensity, terrain, fuel type and weather information.

If anyone sees a fire in city limits, they should call 911. Outside of city limits, they should call 911 or *5555 from a cell phone.

KFR said it will help first responders to know the exact location and size of the fire, the colour, density and volume of smoke, wind speed and direction, the type of vegetation and terrain, if any structures are at risk, any road access, and whether someone is already fighting the fire.

More information on fire restrictions, fire danger ratings and wildfire activity can be found on the BC WIldfire Service website.