Early retirement incentives offered to TRU workers to reduce anticipated job cuts

Some Thompson Rivers University staff and faculty are being offered one-time retirement incentives in a bid to reduce cuts forecast for the coming years.

TRU's board of governors approved next year's budget in March, which included millions in reductions to offset plummeting international enrolment following federal immigration and study permit policy changes.

The university said it’s expecting declining international enrolment for the next three to five years, and is anticipated to stabilize around 2017-18 enrolment numbers.

On May 15, TRU announced the one-time early retirement incentive plan in partnership with CUPE, which represents university support staff, and the TRU Faculty Association.

While TRU has said no decisions have currently been made to cut ongoing faculty and staff positions, jobs will need to be reduced to support the smaller student population. Some contract faculty have already been cut and $2 million for sessional faculty was cut from next year’s budget.

“Our intention is to reduce the number of involuntary job losses required in the years ahead,” reads a statement from TRU announcing the move.

“We recognize that uncertainty causes anxiety and stress. We hope this incentive provides an attractive option for those who may already be thinking about their next chapter — and, in doing so, helps lessen the impact on others.”

The plan will provide “defined financial incentives” to people older than 55 who volunteer to retire from TRU. The incentive plan is being offered to employees covered by collective bargaining agreements with TRUFA and CUPE.

In a statement to Castanet, TRU VP of finance and administration Matt Milovick said the program would be open for applications from June 1 to Aug. 15.

No number in mind

Last year, TRU said it wasn’t considering an early retirement incentive plan. When asked what had changed, Milovick said the university was considering all possible cost saving options as it continues to address budget shortfalls.

“Employees who accept the ERIP would create permanent vacancies, which could help reduce job loss and reliance on temporary vacancy savings in future budgets,” he said.

“We’re not targeting a specific number. Our goal is to provide a voluntary option that helps us reshape our workforce gradually and responsibly.”

TRU has said it will prioritize reducing vacant positions, among other cost-saving strategies, before cutting into its workforce.

A temporary “vacancy discount” was approved as part of next year’s budget, and sees the average number of vacancies over the last five years applied to this year’s budget to reduce expenses as positions are cut and other reductions are actualized.

The university has initiated strategic hiring restrictions, but some hiring is still happening in “essential and high-growth areas.”

"These are difficult decisions in challenging times. We want to navigate this unprecedented period with as much empathy, honesty, and care as possible," the TRU statement reads.

"Our goal is to be transparent about the challenges we face, thoughtful in the options we provide and respectful of individuals."