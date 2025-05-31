263258
Kamloops News  

Documentary about Okanagan megafires nominated for four Leo Awards

Wildfire doc up for awards

A documentary shot over several wildfire seasons in the B.C. Interior is in the running for four provincial filmmaking awards.

Incandescence was shot in the region, and includes on-the-ground footage and first-person accounts from the McDougall Creek and White Rock Lake wildfires.

The documentary explores how megafires impact ecosystems and how communities can better protect themselves.

Gibsons-based filmmakers Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper are in the running for Leo Awards for Best Direction and Screenwriting for a feature length documentary. Cinematographer Vince Arvidson is nominated for Best Cinematography and Dave Puller, Miguel Tunes and Ripper are nominated for Best Sound.

The Leo Awards recognize the best in filmmaking in B.C. and will be awarded on July 12 and July 13.

