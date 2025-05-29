True Crime docuseries on high-profile murder trial up for Canadian Screen Award

Photo: Amazon Prime Video In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery is a finalist for a Canadian Screen Award in the Best Factual Series category.

A three-part true crime docuseries about a high-profile murder case that played out in courtrooms in Kamloops and Kelowna is in the running for a major award.

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery is a finalist for a Canadian Screen Award in the Best Factual Series category. The awards will be handed out on Friday in Toronto.

The series, part of which was filmed in Kamloops, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video last year. It examines the death of Laura Letts-Beckett, who drowned in Upper Arrow Lake near Revelstoke in 2010, and the subsequent prosecution of her husband.

Peter Beckett, a former city councillor in his native New Zealand, was arrested the following year and charged with first-degree murder. He stood trial twice — first in Kamloops, which resulted in a hung jury and a mistrial, and then in Kelowna, where he was convicted.

Beckett appealed his conviction on a number of grounds, including claims a prosecutor made improper submissions to the jury and the judge erred in providing instructions. The court agreed and overturned Beckett’s conviction, but the Crown appealed that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Crown wanted the court to overturn Beckett’s appeal and reimpose his conviction. In 2021, the high court announced it would not hear the Crown’s appeal, making Beckett a free man.

Beckett died earlier this year.

Castanet Kamloops news director Tim Petruk worked as an associate producer on In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery.

In addition to the Canada Screen Award nomination, the docuseries is also up for six Leo Awards, which recognize the best in B.C. filmmaking. The Leos will be handed out in July.