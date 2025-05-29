New Kamloops NorthPaws players, coaches ready to bring competitive edge to 2025 season

With a brand new squad and a serious attitude adjustment, the Kamloops NorthPaws are feeling feisty headed into their fourth West Coast League season.

The ‘Paws are coming off a 15-39 record last year. They missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and finished last in the league.

Riley Jepson was promoted to head coach last year and he says the team has brought in around 30 new players and a fresh complement of coaching staff. He said about eight players were held over from last season.

With a beefier team and more depth, he hopes players will be better rested while in the thick of the summer season.

“I think we just kind of hit a point where we had not many players and not many pitchers, so it’s the same guys getting fatigued. So I’m hoping this year we’re able to kind of keep guys more fresh,” Jepson said.

“The big thing is going to be skill level, I think we're fast on the offensive side, we can hit it, good contact, guys probably won't see a whole lot of home runs but they're going to be good players and they're going to play hard, and that's going to be the big thing.”

He expects the new squad to begin to gel quickly during the team’s first six away-game stretch.

Third-year NorthPaws catcher and utility player Matt MacDonald says the team is excited to get the season underway, and they’re confident they have a shot at winning plenty of games.

“Especially on the road, we dropped a lot of games we could have won to some lower teams and I think this year, the way the coaches are running it, it’s a lot more serious,” MacDonald said.

'We're trying to kick your butt'

First-season ‘Paws assistant coach Trey Newman says the culture change this year is simple — “we’re winning.”

“We kind of set the tone earlier that we’re winning this year, not here to mess around. You’re up here for a reason, we think you can help us win,” Newman said.

“When the game starts you’re trying to kick somebody’s butt. Kind of a little dirt baggy, you know what I mean? We’re gonna get dirty, we’re trying to kick your butt.”

He said the team’s plan is to work through the season day-by-day. Newman is excited about the team, and called the roster “fun” and “energetic.”

He was the first NorthPaws player ever signed and has now returned after graduating from Arizona State University last year followed by a coaching stint at UC Berkeley.

Pitching coach Jack Slominski is new to the ‘Paws as well this season. It’s his first time in Canada after arriving in Kamloops just last Sunday.

Slominski called himself “super competitive” — a spirit he says is shared with both Jepson and Newman.

“We’re trying to build something where we’re not going to roll out the balls and just play, we’re going to go out there and try to win every single game,” he said.

Rolling it back to year one

MacDonald said the ‘Paws have assembled a strong team, and they hope this season will look more like the team’s inaugural season — the last time they made the playoffs.

“The first year they came here, I would have been in high school, and I remember it was a really good atmosphere, we had a lot of fans out and everyone really loved coming and watching the NorthPaws,” MacDonald said.

“I think we’re trying to work back towards that, and I think this is going to be a big year in that progression.”

The NorthPaws kicked off the season with an exhibition match against the U-18 Riverdogs Wednesday night.

Their first game of the season is scheduled for May 30 against the Port Angeles Lefties.