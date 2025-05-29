City hall will press Ottawa for more information after second housing grant application denied

Photo: Castanet Kamloops council agreed to reach out to the federal government for more information on why its housing grant application was denied.

Disappointed Kamloops council members are sending a letter to federal government representatives, including the Prime Minister, after the city’s second infrastructure grant application was denied.

The city received word in March that its $11.9 million Housing Accelerator Fund application was one of about 170 turned down by the feds. The bulk of the money would have gone towards infrastructure projects supporting the development of more homes in Kamloops.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he wanted to know why the Kamloops application was turned down, particularly given the city’s complex geography and infrastructure needs.

“We need an explanation — and I'd love to have one from federal government staff,” said Coun. Stephen Karpuk.

Karpuk and other councillors noted Kamloops was one of the first few cities selected by the provincial government to meet mandated housing targets — an undertaking that would have had a boost with the federal funds.

“We have incredible growth that we've been experiencing here, and we've made opportunities for growth to happen by creating a land trust. Money from this could have helped further achieve those housing targets,” he said.

Councillors voted 8-0 to send a letter to Gregor Robertson, minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, shadow housing minister Scott Aitchison, local MPs Frank Caputo and Ward Stamer, and Prime Minister Mark Carney. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson didn't vote as he was not present during this part of the council meeting.

Coun. Nancy Bepple noted a number of Kamloops councillors are travelling to Ottawa for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention, held from May 29 until June 1.

“There's a real need to change the relationship between local governments and the federal government in terms of funding. So hopefully, when we're in Ottawa, we can help make a change in that direction,” Bepple said.

This was the second time the City of Kamloops has unsuccessfully applied to receive federal grant money through the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said Kamloops put in a $16 million grant application in 2023, after $4 billion in federal funding was made available.

He said of the 544 applications that went to government, 179 were funded and 365 — including Kamloops — were unsuccessful. There was $22.3 million on average awarded to each of the 179 communities.

“We know some of our comparables received well over 30 million. So [it] wasn’t what we were hoping to see,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said the second round saw $400 million in funding open up for unsuccessful applicants, and council authorized its $11.9 million application.

“We did work closely with the staff from CMHC on our applications. They felt we were strong on the first one, they felt even better on the second one. And then we were notified in March, fairly recently, that we were again unsuccessful,” Kwiatkowski said.

“We did do some advocacy, I know that. We've written letters. We did some of what we needed to do, at the higher levels, to push this along. But again — we were unsuccessful.”

He said only 62 applications were successful out of 235 — an average of $6.5 million handed out per successful bid.

Kwiatkowski said much of the city’s planning-related initiatives are continuing despite not receiving the grant funding. However, the biggest grant components were slated for infrastructure funding.

“Whether it be upgraded water mains, sewer mains, transit through transportation related infrastructure — that’s really a large component of that, which is very disappointing that we don't have that funding in place,” he said.

The director said the city is pursuing other grant opportunities for these projects. He also noted a review of the existing development cost charges bylaw is coming up — and this could be updated to include new growth-related infrastructure projects.