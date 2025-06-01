Trail network damaged by 2021 wildfire reopens in Logan Lake

Photo: District of Logan Lake A trail network in Logan Lake is open again years after being damaged by the Tremont Creek wildfire.

A network of recreational trails near Logan Lake has officially reopened some four years after it was scorched by the Tremont Creek wildfire.

In 2022, Forsite Consultants Ltd. completed a preliminary assessment of the 2021 wildfire impacts to the Logan Lake Recreational Trails system and submitted an impact assessment report to the province.

That report helped secure a $2 million grant from the federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangement program to rehabilitate more than 62 kilometres of biking and cross-country ski trails to their pre-wildfire condition.

“Moving forward after the devastation we’re thrilled to be officially inviting you back into our community. Back to a whole different and truly unique riding experience that highlights our resilience as a community.” Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith said in a news release.

“Not only have we put back what we had, but with the help of our partners, we’ve built back even better than we could have imagined.”

The grant funding was awarded to the Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corp to act as lead contractor implementing the repair work, with support from Landmark Trailworks on bike trails.

Restoration has included re-building bike trails from scratch, drainage upgrades and re-surfacing of the cross-country ski trails, removal of dangerous trees along the trails, replacement of signage and replacement of key structures such as the Highland Valley Outdoor Association Gun Hut and five outhouses throughout the trail network.

From 2022 to 2024, the community forest also completed salvage harvesting or fire impacted forests and is currently planting trees throughout the wildfire impacted areas to speed up ecological recovery in the area.

The trail rebuild was finally complete last fall.

The recovery effort was a collaboration between the Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corp, Highland Valley Outdoor Association, Landmark Trailworks, District of Logan Lake, Logan Lake Community Forest, and Recreation Sites and Trails BC,” Adam Sullivan, senior planning forester of Forsite, said in the release.

The Highland Valley Outdoor Association is a non-profit society that originally constructed and has been operating the multi-use trail facility in Logan Lake for decades in partnership with B.C. Recreation Sites and Trails.

The trail system includes both summer and winter activities including most recently two new disc golf courses. For more information, click here.