City of Kamloops will allow bookings of Parkview Activity Centre after plan to convert it to child care space hits wall

Photo: Tourism Kamloops The Parkview Activity Centre is located at 500 McDonald Ave. in North Kamloops.

If the City of Kamloops' plans to open a medical clinic get off the ground, don't be surprised to see the facility located on McDonald Avenue.

The city has announced plans to reopen the Parkview Activity Centre in North Kamloops to short-term and one-off rentals after its bid to convert the facility into a child care space fell short of securing provincial funding. But the long-term future of the site could still see it converted into a child care centre — or even a medical clinic.

A news release from the City of Kamloops said the centre, 500 McDonald Ave., will serve as a bookable space for an interim period starting next month after the city’s application to the province’s ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund was denied in April.

The application sought to convert the Parkview site into a licensed child care facility as part of the city’s Build Kamloops initiative.

According to a city press release, Ministry of Education and Child Care staff noted the grant program was “significantly” oversubscribed and decisions were made based on the priorities outlined in the application process.

“We’re disappointed to not receive the funding, especially given the growing need for child care in our community,” Coun. Kelly Hall who chair’s the Build Kamloops select committee said in the release.

Hall added that the municipality remains committed to exploring options to maximize the use of the Parkview facility in the long term.

Hall said council has directed staff to explore longer-term social and health option uses for the Parkview Activity Centre, including child care, a medical clinic or other uses.

Earlier this month, council voted 9-0 in favour of Hall’s proposal, directing city staff to prepare a business case for a municipal medical clinic.

“While we continue to evaluate the potential for the site, this direction on short-term use ensures the facility remains a vibrant part of the community and adds capacity to a variety of programming, whether it is a special occasions or used by art groups, sport clubs or cultural organizations,” said Sherri Holmes, the city’s sport, recreation and wellness manager said in the release.

Requests to use the Parkview Activity Centre will be accepted starting June 2. To submit a request, click here.