Lillooet emergency room closed over Wednesday night

Photo: File photo The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be temporarily closed.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed over Wednesday night.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed on Tuesday night, and saw a closure last weekend which lasted more than 50 hours.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.