Lower Nicola Indian Band completes wildfire fuel risk reduction project near Merritt

Photo: Lower Nicola Indian Band

The Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corporation has completed a wildfire risk reduction project north of Merritt, reducing forest fuels and debris to help protect communities.

The LNIBDC partnered with Shulus Forest Enterprises LP, Forsite Consultants Ltd. and the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. for the project, which involved harvesting and post-harvest fuel reduction work.

“Our natural resource are a significant part of who we are as First Nations people, and our connection to the land is important,” said Kukpi7 Stuart Jackson of the Lower Nicola Indian Band in a statement.

“When we have the opportunity to lead the way in forestry work and our members have the opportunity to do the work, we collectively experience significant and positive environmental, economic and social outcomes as a society.”

The wildfire risk reduction treatments happened in the Steffens Estates subdivision, located north of the Lower Nicola Indian Band’s Mameet Indian Reserve #1 — about 17 kilometres north of Merritt.

In a news release, FESBC — which contributed more than $544,000 for the project — said the Steffens Estates area borders private land and residences, and was identified as having a high fuel hazard rating, posing an increase wildfire risk.

The fuel reduction project started in September 2022.



A plan was developed for a 68.6-hectare area of land. Crews performed timber harvesting to thin out the forest, then small equipment was used for more fuel reduction treatments.

The project scope was expanded beyond the initial cut blocks. Fuel management prescriptions were completed for nearly 200 hectares of high-hazard forests which were located near private homes.

Adam Sullivan, senior planning forester and team lead for Forsite, which was contracted to help create the fuel management prescription, said the work included thinning mature trees to open up the forest canopy.

Crews pruned branches and hand-cut smaller trees to remove ladder fuels — branches which would allow a fire to climb the tree from the forest floor.

“This greatly improves the ability for BC Wildfire Service crews to defend the area from a wildfire, and improves the changes of firefighters being able to protect homes,” Sullivan said.

The project was completed last year.

Don Gossoo, LNIBDC general manager, said they are happy with the results from the project, which has reduced fire risk, created jobs and economic opportunities and provided a safeguard for the community.

“What we’ve done is not eliminate the potential for wildfire, but we’ve certainly reduced the risk of a very intense wildfire,” Gossoo said.

“The majority of Indigenous employees that we have out here are at one with nature. To them, it’s not about what we take, especially as it relates to harvesting, it’s about what we leave.”

Project partner Shulus Forest Enterprises LP has secured more funding through FESBC to complete 80 more hectares of treatment adjacent to Steffens Estates, along with completing wildfire reduction work near critical communications infrastructure on Iron Mountain, south of Merritt.

The work is expected to occur every two years with a planned completion date of March 2027.