Kamloops RCMP ask for public's help finding woman missing since last weekend

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing since last Friday.

Kyla Jenner, 55, was reported missing on May 23 to police.

“Kyla is typically seen in the Sahali shopping area," Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Dana Napier said in a press release.

Jenner is described as a white female standing five-foot-three-inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Jenner or has information about where she may be, is asked to phone the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2025-15743.