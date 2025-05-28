Man charged with murder in deadly 2023 shooting at Brocklehurst home

Photo: Contributed Austin Alexander Neil Eyres was officially charged with second degree murder Wednesday for a homicide two years ago at a home on Valhalla Drive..

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman who was shot in the head two years ago at a notorious Kamloops townhouse.

Chaneill Satow, 39, was killed inside a home on Valhalla Drive on May 21, 2023.

Police and paramedics arrived at the home just after 6 p.m. that day for a report of a women suffering from a gunshot wound. Satow was transported to hospital and succumbed to her injuries days later.

Austin Alexander Neil Eyres, 28, was charged with second degree murder on Wednesday. According to police, he was already in custody on an unrelated matter.

“This investigation was a priority for the Kamloops serious crime unit who worked diligently to advance the case for the past two years and present it to Crown counsel for charge assessment," RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

"This charge is the culmination of a thorough investigation and the resources that were allocated to it."

Eyres does not yet have a date set for his first appearance on the murder charge.