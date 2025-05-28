Amazing Race-style event aims to foster understanding of accessibility, inclusivity

Photo: Shutterstock An Amazing Race to Inclusion will send participants around downtown Kamloops on Friday.

Teams of people will be dashing around downtown Kamloops on Friday to compete in the fifth annual Amazing Race to Inclusion.

The event, hosted by Speak Up Self-Advocacy Awareness Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will set off from the Sandman Centre.

“This event isn’t just about competition, it’s about sparking change,” SUSA Society said in a press release.

“Participants will move throughout downtown Kamloops, gaining firsthand experience with some of the challenges individuals with disabilities encounter daily. The goal of An Amazing Race to Inclusion is to foster awareness, understanding, and action toward building a more accessible and inclusive community.”

SUSA Society said data from a 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability shows about eight million Canadians live with one or more disabilities that limits daily activities.

“In Kamloops, that equates to 26,400 residents facing barriers to full participation in our community,” the statement said.