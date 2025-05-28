Ronald McDonald House suite slated to open next month at Royal Inland Hospital

Photo: KTW file photo After six years RIH will open a Ronald McDonald House Family Room.

Royal Inland Hospital's $1-million Ronald McDonald House Family Room has been six years in the making, but it will welcome its first guests next month.

The 1,100-square-foot facility will be the second of its kind in B.C., putting RIH on a short list with Surrey Memorial Hospital. It will be located on the RIH's pediatric floor in the Gaglardi Tower.

Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon said an official grand opening of the Kamloops Ronald McDonald Family Room is slated for on Friday, June 13.

Then new Family Room will serve as a vital sanctuary for families with children receiving care at Royal Inland Hospital, and was made possible thanks to a $1 million gift from Kamloops’ own Rae Nixon and her family and will stand as a legacy of compassion and community generosity, the release stated.

Plans for the Kamloops family room have been in the works since 2019 and the space was previously projected to be operating by the middle of 2024. Those plans were pushed late last year.

In 2024, Vancouver’s RMH at the Vancouver Children’s Hospital saw 28 per cent of its attendees, 175 families, come from the Interior region.

“It shows the need to continue to grow and expand around the province, and Kamloops is a fantastic community to do that in,” Mosher said.

The most visits from an Interior family in 2024 to the Vancouver RMH was 11, and the longest consecutive stay was 365 days.

Families will not have to pay to use the family room, which is expected to cost about $150,000 per year to keep open.

Funding is coming from Ronald McDonald House BC and the RIH Foundation.

The June 13 grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and include, tours of the space and opportunities to hear from representatives, stakeholders, donors and families.