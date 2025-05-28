B.C. Supreme Court judge tosses out disqualification petition against Kamloops councillor

Photo: KTW file photo. A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a petition which sought to disqualify Kamloops Coun. Mike O'Reilly.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has tossed out a legal petition seeking to remove a Kamloops city councillor from office, saying the allegations were “replete with speculation, inference and assumptions.”

Last fall, a group of 10 Kamloops voters filed a petition to disqualify Coun. Mike O’Reilly over an alleged conflict of interest related to his involvement with the city’s $140-million arena multiplex to be built in Dufferin.

In a written decision dated Tuesday, Justice Kenneth Ball said there was no reason to disqualify O’Reilly or order the City of Kamloops to pick a new location for the multiplex, like the petitioners wanted.

Ball also ordered the petitioners to pay legal costs for O’Reilly and the city.

“In this case, rather than submitting evidence to demonstrate that Coun. O’Reilly possessed a pecuniary interest in the adoption of the arena bylaw, this petition is replete with speculation, inference and assumptions,” Ball wrote in his decision.

Window missed

The 10 petitioners, which include former Coun. Denis Walsh, claimed O’Reilly stands to gain financially from the development of the arena multiplex. They argued the councillor stands to gain financially because of land he has business interests in a few kilometres away.

O’Reilly is president and CEO of Comet Industries, which is developing land for light industrial use about four kilometres away from the Dufferin arena site. In court, he asserted that wasn’t true and said the petitioners didn’t have any concrete evidence to support their claims.

During a hearing in March, O’Reilly’s lawyer also noted B.C.’s Community Charter sets out a time limit for electors to file such a petition — a clock that starts ticking when the alleged basis for disqualification is made known.

She argued this period had expired by the time the petition was filed, because one of the petitioners was present at a July meeting where council voted on the Build Kamloops alternative approval process.

In his decision, Ball agreed the limitation period had expired, finding the petitioner, Patrick Snell, was aware of the arena multiplex location “without a doubt.”

“The fact that Mr. Snell did not refer to his attendance and participation in the July 30 council meeting is a negative reflection on his credibility because it demonstrates a lack of forthrightness and relates to the limitation defences raised by the respondents,” Bell said.

'Inadequate' evidence

Bell said even if the limitation period hadn’t expired, the petitioners still hadn't established that a conflict of interest took place.

He also said the affadavit evidence submitted by petitioners was “inadequate,” didn’t meet the requisite burden of proof and was in contravention of court rules.

“It is impermissible to infer or assume that a pecuniary interest exists without evidence to support it, and I find there is no such evidence in the case at bar,” Ball said.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, O’Reilly said he’s pleased the conflict of interest case has been dismissed.

“As a Kamloops city councillor, I swore an oath which I take seriously, and have taken seriously when I was first elected in 2018 and when I was re-elected in 2022,” O’Reilly said.

“I take on this role with great pride and professionalism, and will continue to lead with the best interests of Kamloops citizens at the forefront while ensuring I follow all laws governing this role. Thank you to our community for your continued trust in me.”

Appeal considered

In their own statement, the petitioners said they believed the case was “dismissed on technicalities.”

They said while a petitioner was at the July meeting, the group didn’t bring the petition forward until they had reason to believe the alleged conflict had taken place — which didn’t happen until months later.

They took issue with the judge excluding certain evidence they deemed important and relevant.

“This is not a frivolous claim. We spent at least 400 hours researching and compiling evidence and claims and about $5,000 in filing fees and office supplies to bring the case to court,” they said.

The petitioners said they are considering an appeal of Ball’s decision.