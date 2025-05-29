Final Repair Café before summer break at Albert McGowan Park this Saturday

Photo: Transition Kamloops A Repair Café team member attempts to fix a hair dryer at a recent Repair Café event.

The Repair Café Kamloops will return on Saturday with a new session in Albert McGowan Park.

The event will be held at the Hal Rogers Center, 2025 Summit Dr. in Upper Sahali, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The team will be taking the summer off, making Saturday’s event the final Repair Cafe before the fall.

“If you have an item like a bicycle or lawn chair that you would like to have fixed for summer, this event is for you. Our team of experts will be on hand to help troubleshoot and assist you in bringing your treasured items back to life,” reads a news release from Transition Kamloops.

The team does not repair computers or cellphones but can tackle items such as household appliances and family heirlooms. Electrical appliances are one of the most common items the Repair Café team is asked to fix.

Repair Café Kamloops is part of Transition Kamloops, and the event is made possible in part by a City of Kamloops Climate Action Grant.

“We are dedicated to promoting sustainability and reducing waste by encouraging the repair and reuse of items,” the release said.

“Come join us for a day of community spirit, practical assistance and a shared commitment to a sustainable future.”

For more information, contact Repair Café Kamloops at [email protected].