TNRD doles out grant-in-aid dollars for search and rescue groups

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Search and Rescue is among six SAR's receiving a grant-in-aid from the TNRD this spring, and part of the money is going to help pay for design consulting of a long-sought search and rescue hall.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has approved funding requests from six groups to its annual Search and Rescue (SAR) grant-in-aid program — including funds to help design a long-sought hall for Kamloops Search and Rescue.

A max total of $155,000 was handed out to SARs for Kamloops, Barriere, Logan Lake, Nicola Valley, South Cariboo and Wells Gray.

Four of the six received the exact amount requested — Barriere SAR ($15,000), Logan Lake SAR ($10,000), Nicola Valley SAR ($10,000), South Cariboo SAR ($3,325) — while Kamloops received $52,309.61 of the $62,685 it requested and Well Gray was granted $64,365 of the $69,365 it requested to max out the available funding.

Logan Lake, Nicola Valley and South Cariboo requested the dollars to cover operating costs while Barriere’s dollars will go towards operations and training. Kamloops and Wells Gray will use their grants for operating costs, training, and equipment.

Wells Gray plans to purchase equipment such as drysuits, duffel bags, survival blankets, maps, signs, decals, carabiners, coax cables, cell phone holders and drones.

Kamloops Search and Rescue plans to use its equipment funding on design consulting for a new SAR hall design consulting, chain saw kit, scene lighting, dry suits, K9 flight kit and high vis decals.

The board approved the grants at its regular meeting back on May 15.

Since January of 2007, the TNRD has provided a funding mechanism to participating SAR groups to obtain capital funds for projects they consider a priority.

This is a 50/50 cost split that the SAR groups share with the TNRD. This funding was later expanded to include training costs under the same model.

This is in addition to a lump sum operating grant provided to all teams that respond within the regional district.

If the initial spring applications don’t utilize the total amount available, the Community & Emergency Services department provides a second submission window for applications for training and equipment in the fall.