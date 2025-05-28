Kamloops city council pauses public input again after 'abuse of the system' by prankster

Photo: Castanet The public input portion of Kamloops council meetings is on pause again.

Kamloops city council’s new public input process did not last long.

Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday in favour of suspending this portion of its meeting agenda for the rest of the year after a prankster identifying themselves as Al Koehollic — say it out loud — was the only person who registered to make a comment.

This week marked the first time the new process was enacted since a months-long pause to re-evaluate the former public inquiries portion of the agenda. Council had decided to introduce more structure after concerns about consistent disruptive behaviour at the podium, including a porn-bombing incident last fall.

Tuesday's prankster indicated in their registration they would be commenting on a presentation from shelter operator Out of the Cold. No one up to speak at the meeting.

After the no-show, Coun. Margot Middleton put forward a motion to suspend the public input process for the rest of 2025 so council’s governance committee and staff could go back to the drawing board.

“We've already seen a misstep or an issue already, so our first opportunity out has already been abused,” Middleton said. “I do not think that we should subject our staff, our council, our community members to the potential for further abuse.”

'Abuse of the system'

Earlier in May, Kamloops council adopted policy and bylaw changes enacting the new approach to the former public inquiries portion of the agenda. People who wished to speak were required to pre-register, with the first five people given two minutes each to address council about specific agenda items.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who had voted against the changes, said she didn’t think the new process solved the issues at hand — and her misgivings had been realized.

She told Castanet Kamloops she felt the nature of the prank was disrespectful to the non-profit delegation coming to present before council, and derogatory towards those who struggle with addictions.

“What we've discovered today is the very first time that we try and utilize that process, a prank was played and an abuse of the system occurred, which we have seen repeatedly,” she said.

The councillor added she would have preferred to remove the “redundancy” of sending the matter back before a committee.

Middleton initially asked for the public input portion to be paused until staff could bring forward bylaw changes that would permanently scrub this process. In response to suggestions from other councillors, she amended her motion to allow the committee to have further discussion on the matter.

Two votes against

A pair of council members voted against Middleton’s motion — Coun. Dale Bass and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Bass said she understood the motivation behind the motion but couldn’t support it.

"I still believe that we are reacting to a small group of people who decide to misuse this opportunity, and I think that's wrong,” she said.

Hamer-Jackson said he thought council should just go back to “status quo.”

“I think it’s terrible. The time staff has spent on this. We have our first new public input, and it took how many minutes — why are we changing again?” Hamer-Jackson said, adding he didn't know what councillors meant when they said the system was being abused.

“Abuse as in what way? You mean that the person didn’t show up?"

Mayor didn't read it

Middleton asked Hamer-Jackson if he had read his agenda before the council meeting, suggesting the relevant information had been contained in the document.

“Did you not see the information that was put forward on the agenda, so you don’t have a clue what we’re talking about?," Middleton said.

Hamer-Jackson asked again for someone to explain what they were talking about. After he was pressed by councillors, he said he didn’t look at the agenda attachments after they were updated on Monday.

“I don't know everything like you," the mayor said in reply to a comment from a councillor. "I apologize for that. I mean, I'm very, very busy on stuff."

He is busy. Hamer-Jackson had to duck out of Tuesday's council meeting to attend a court date opposite his former lawyer, who is suing him over unpaid bills.

Is he too busy?

Neustaeter said she believed as long as Hamer-Jackson was responsible for chairing council meetings, disruptive behaviour from the public would be allowed to continue.

The mayor, for his part, has rejected that idea. He has said in the past that he has approached people behind the scenes to address problematic behaviour.

That's not good enough for Neustaeter.

“We cannot depend on the chair to do his job, to run the meeting, or even — as he said — to read the agenda,” she told Castanet.

“He says he's too busy to do the very most basic jobs of the chair. That's why I was willing to support the motion that said, ‘Let's stop wasting time and energy on this.’”