Fresh Slice Aberdeen Mall giving away free pizza at Saturday block party

Photo: Fresh Slice Aberdeen Mall The first guests to arrive at Saturday's Fresh Slice block party will receive free pizza.

Fresh Slice at Aberdeen Mall is hosting a block party this weekend, giving out free pizza for a year to the first 10 guests.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All attendees who bring non-expired, non-perishable items for donation to the Kamloops Food Bank will receive 10 per cent off their purchase.

The first 10 people to arrive let the block party will win free pizza for a year. Guests 11 through 20 will win a free medium pizza. Guests 21 through 30 will get two pizza slices and a drink.

Alongside pizza giveaways, the event will also include face painting and balloon twisting.