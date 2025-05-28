Pair of top English soccer clubs to compete in second Kamloops International Cup

Two top English soccer squads will be in the Tournament Capital this summer for a 10-day showcase against Canadian talent — part of the second annual Kamloops International Cup.

The tournament will see Arsenal FC's U21 women's squad, who are coming off a title-winning season in the FA WSL Academy Southern Division, and Nottingham Forest's U21 men compete against a cavalcade of Canadian teams, including Rivers FC.

The tournament is being hosted by Kamloops United FC. The club said both English squads will compete in three exhibition matches against Canadian semi-pro and professional teams.

Cameron Noyes of Nottingham Forest FC said the English team was excited to compete in Kamloops.

“We’re really excited to be bringing over our players to Canada to have that chance to play against different styles of play, different Canadian teams, and also see the ability of the local players over here, as well as showcasing and challenging our own players,” Noyes said.

It’s the first time Nottingham Forest is coming to Kamloops, and Noyes said he was impressed with the city’s facilities and was excited for the team to visit come July.

“I feel like it's a great part of the world, some fantastic sites as well as some great facilities that I've seen so far, so I'm confident that we're going to have a great tournament,” Noyes said.

“We've got some great players who are showing an awful lot of potential who we hope have long careers within the game, so hopefully we were able to get to give a flavour of what the standard of football is like in Nottingham.”

The event will also feature a youth tournament from July 29 to Aug. 1 and training camps with the professional players and coaches.

KUFC sporting director David Ousted said he hopes the opportunities for youth players will be inspirational.

“Hopefully it’s very special,” he said. “Hopefully that creates that little bit of a fire, a little bit of a fun experience for them to take with them and want to go work on the different skills, and work on their game themselves.”

KUFC general manager Lyle Dos Santos called the English clubs “two of the most storied clubs in the history of English football” and “amazing stewards of the game” for donating their time to the training camps.

It’s the second time the tournament has been held, and Dos Santos said its only in its infancy. He wants to continue to build it up year-over-year.

“Year two is already scaling and growing quickly, and so we have no intentions of slowing down or stopping. We want to continue build this to where we’re bringing 14, 15, 16 teams from across the world to compete,” he said.

“We called it the Kamloops International Cup for a reason.”

Last year’s inaugural tournament saw games spread out over 20 days, but Dos Santos said it’s been condensed into a 10-day spread this year to improve the consistency of the game schedule.

The tournament will see games run every evening from July 25 to Aug. 4 at Hillside Stadium.

Information on tickets, youth camps and associated community events are expected to be made available on the tournament's website soon.