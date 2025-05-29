Time served, probation for driver who led Mounties on dangerous North Thompson chase

Photo: RCMP Steven Stuart Douglas Gardner

A Kamloops-area man who led police on a dangerous chase deep into the woods in the North Thompson was only caught the following afternoon after a Mountie spotted him walking along a creek.

Steven Stuart Douglas Gardner, 29, was sentenced on Monday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to a string of charges including dangerous driving and flight from police.

Court heard an RCMP constable conducting an unrelated traffic stop started tailing a U-Haul cube van hauling a trailer after it zipped past him southbound on Highway 5 near Clearwater at about 11 p.m. on April 8, 2024.

“He said the vehicle was going approximately 130 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and was swaying from side to side,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said in court.

“The officer says the U-Haul then drove into oncoming traffic and directly approached a semi truck before correcting at the last second, and did the same thing to a subsequent semi truck.”

The U-Haul eventually headed up Lemieux Creek Road near Little Fort. The vehicle crashed into a tree and the driver, later identified as Gardner, fled on foot into a heavily forested area.

Duncan said Gardner was arrested the following afternoon when he was spotted by another Mountie.

“He had proceeded up Lemieux Creek Road and located Mr. Gardner walking along the creek,” Duncan said. “He noted that Mr. Gardner was wearing a grey hoodie with ripped black pants, matching the description.”

Duncan said Mounties learned Gardner had broken into a trailer on a Lemieux Creek Road property and spent the night. He was caught on the property owner’s trail cam.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission that will see Gardner credited for the 412 days spent in jail since his arrest. He will also be required to spend the next two years on probation.

“You need to start living a more constructive life,” Frame cautioned the man.

“If you don’t, you are going to pass one day and the police will be visiting your siblings and possibly your child to report your death to them. You need to think about that, because you have responsibilities to them.”