Kamloops mayor abruptly leaves council meeting to attend court hearing over legal fees

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson left council on Tuesday to attend a hearing in court.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson abruptly left Tuesday’s city council meeting for a date in court with one of his former lawyers.

Hamer-Jackson got up from his seat shortly before 3 p.m. in the middle of a staff presentation on transit performance, handing a folder to Coun. Margot Middleton.

“Sorry, I’ve got to interrupt because I’m taking off. I’ve got to be in court to figure out how to pay for all the legal fees for councillors’ code of conduct complaints,” the mayor said.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk, deputy mayor for May, took the mayor’s seat to continue chairing the meeting. As Hamer-Jackson left the room, several councillors apologized to the staff member giving the presentation for the interruption.

Hamer-Jackson and Daniel Coles of Owen Bird Law Corporation, were due in B.C. Supreme Court at 3 p.m.

Earlier this spring, the firm filed in B.C. Supreme Court for a judge to review more than a dozen bills sent to Hamer-Jackson for services rendered between April 2024 and December 2024.

The total amount owing is $52,384.76.

No payment plan

In court on Tuesday afternoon, Hamer-Jackson was asked whether he intends to pay the bills.

He said he did not want to commit to a payment plan, in part because his mayoral salary has been slashed as a result of code of conduct infractions. He also questioned whether he should be indemnified for some of the legal fees.

Hamer-Jackson previously told Castanet and Coles that he would pay the bills. In court on Tuesday, Coles called the mayor's new stance "unfortunate."

The judge gave Coles until June 27 to file an affidavit to justify the bills, and she gave Hamer-Jackson until July 25 to file his response. She said at issue is whether the legal bills are justifiable, not who should pay them.

Speaking to Castanet outside the courtroom, Hamer-Jackson said his fellow council members are targeting him unfairly.

"They're frivolous, so many have been dismissed," he said. "I believe they're all frivolous."

Hamer-Jackson returned to finish chairing the council meeting a little before 4 p.m., after the court hearing wrapped up.

Parties due back in August

A full hearing on the matter is set for Aug. 14.

The fees are related to Coles’ work on code of conduct complaints and related workplace investigations, two defamation lawsuits launched by Hamer-Jackson and “miscellaneous allegations and investigations.”

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops last month that he initially set up a retainer so Coles could take over his defamation lawsuit against Neustaeter, but the cash was “sucked up” by code of conduct complaints.

Council members are not required to retain a lawyer when embroiled in a code of conduct complaint.

Coles is the second lawyer to take the mayor to court over legal bills.

Hamer-Jackson and his former lawyer David McMillan were due in court earlier this year over McMillan’s claim he was owed about $35,000 in legal fees. A judge ordered that hearing closed to the public.