UBCIC calls out residential school denialists on fourth anniversary of Tk'emlups announcement

Photo: The Canadian Press The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

B.C. Indigenous leaders are calling out the “racist views” of residential school deniers four years to the day after a Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announcement prompted a national outpouring of grief.

May 27, 2021, was the day Tk’emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir announced the discovery of more than 200 potential unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“In the years since, First Nations across the country have engaged in rigorous investigations documenting the archival and archeological histories of Indian residential schools, including he thousands of children who died there,” the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said Tuesday in a statement.

“Denialists seeking to dismiss, diminish and downplay Canada’s responsibility for atrocities at Indian residential schools has been a predictable reaction to society’s increasing acceptance of this part of Canadian history. However, to have such racist views represented by elected officials in government is unacceptable.”

The UBCIC statement urged members of the public to avoid misinformation on the topic.

“UBCIC also calls on the province to ensure it is not aligning itself with residential school denialists,” the statement said.

“We stand firmly with survivors who witnessed and experienced severe abuses in the church and government-run institutions and firmly reject any distortion of these widely documented truths.”

In February, Casimir called denialism “a violent form of bullying.”

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band made international headlines on May 27, 2021, when it announced ground-penetrating radar had uncovered what was said to be the remains of more than 200 children buried on the grounds of the former residential school. The band is now referring to the discoveries as "anomalies.”

The potential grave sites have not been excavated, and the band said last year such a step was still a ways off.