Chronic Lillooet ER closures due to lack of doctors; reinforcements on the way to suture situation

The 24-hour emergency room at the Lillooet Hospital has been closed some 30 times in the first 20 weeks of the year — shuttered more than a quarter of the time in recent months.

Interior Health attributes the closures to a lack of doctors picking up shifts, but the health authority is confident that four new hires will be able to stem the tide of the frequent ER closures by the fall.

There are 720 hours in the month of April, and the Lillooet ER was closed for 193 of them — about 26 per cent. In the first three weeks of May, the ER was closed for 137 hours, or 27 per cent of the time between May 1 and 21. That was followed this past weekend by another 51-hour closure from May 24 to 26, and a 13-hour closure from May 27 to 28.

Karen Cooper, IH executive director of clinical operations for Thompson Cariboo Rural, told Castanet Kamloops the closures are the result of doctors not picking up enough shifts to keep the emergency department open.

“This is entirely driven by the shortage of physicians,” Cooper said.

Gap in service

Cooper said the problem began at the end of March when the second of two internationally-trained doctors serving the town through B.C.’s Practice Ready Assessment (PRA) program moved away.

The PRA program sees international doctors work in rural settings for a three-year term after receiving some training.

Cooper said the departure of the PRA doctors comes at a time when IH is awaiting the arrival of four more.

She said one of those four new physicians began training in April, but won’t begin picking up ER shifts until July. The other three arrive in September, and the hope is they will be able to start right away.

“We're right in the middle of the gap right now,” Cooper said.

She said IH typically fills gaps with locum or travelling physicians, but competition for those doctors has become fierce, as many B.C. communities are experiencing staff shortages.

Cooper said a PRA doctor undergoes an assessment process, and the amount of time until they are ready to begin working on their own can vary.

“Some are ready very quickly. Some need a little bit more mentoring, but in the end, they all get to a point where they're able to pick up [shifts] independently,” Cooper said.

She said IH is confident the first doctor will be ready by July.

“Taking a couple months to get into working in a different system just makes a lot of sense. Sometimes folks that come under this program have worked in other areas in Canada, and they're ready to go quicker, so it just depends on who's coming,” Cooper said.

IH wants docs to add shifts

In order to stay open, the Lillooet ER must be staffed by a minimum of one doctor and one nurse.

Cooper said there are currently five family doctors in Lillooet who work out of a primary care clinic Monday to Friday, and each pick up three ER shifts per month.

But those local doctors are not required to cover any additional shifts in the ER beyond that.

She said the four PRA doctors will be required to pick up ER shifts as part of their return of service agreement.

Cooper told Castanet that IH is currently looking at ways to convince the five local doctors in Lillooet to take on more ER shifts as a stop gap until new PRA doctors are on the job.

“It really is about enticing and what it would take to have them pick up more, so we're in definite conversations around that,” Cooper said.

Cooper said with the incoming PRA physicians, she feels IH will be able to pull together “consistent, reliable service again.” She credited the current shorthanded physician staffing for still being able to cover two-thirds of ER shifts in Lillooet this past couple months.

“As we bring in these four new physicians, we know the remaining third of the shifts will be picked up by them and we'll have this experience, hopefully, in our rear view mirror.”

Nurses not the problem

Cooper said Lillooet’s nursing staff complement, by comparison, is “quite robust” with 91 per cent of staffing lines — 18 of 21 positions — filled.

“It’s a very strong team,” Cooper said, adding that the physician complement is just over 50 per cent, currently.

She said the Lillooet ER hasn’t had a service interruption related to nursing on a couple of years.

Cooper said it’s a reasonable expectation that more shifts will be filled in the Lillooet ER between June and August.

“I’m really hoping the frequency and the duration of the interruptions begins to lessen,” Cooper said.

She noted once the four new PRA doctors are ready, physicians will need to cover ER shifts once every nine days as opposed to once every five, currently, which is a much more attractive prospect.