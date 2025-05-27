Kamloops MP meets King Charles during visit to Ottawa for speech from the throne

Photo: CTV News King Charles III shakes hands and shares a brief exchange with Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo as he exits the Senate chamber and engages with members of Parliament in a receiving line.

Kamloops MP Franks Caputo got to rub elbows with royalty on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

King Charles III was in Ottawa for the first time as sovereign on Tuesday to deliver a historic throne speech, setting out the goals of the new government in the Senate of Canada building.

The newly re-elected Opposition MP from Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola met the monarch as he and Queen Camilla departed following the throne speech.

The King shook hands with Caputo and others around them as he left, but took some extra time to speak with the Kamloops MP.

Caputo told Castanet Kamloops the King asked him about his family and whether he was serving his first term.

This isn’t the first time Caputo's role representing Kamloops has led him to meet a world leader. He met Pope Francis in Edmonton in 2022 and he shook hands and talked with then-U.S. president Joe Biden on a visit to Ottawa in 2023.

Reading the throne speech, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the United States.

The speech confirmed that Canada will join the ReArm Europe plan — a major defence procurement project to ramp up arms production in Europe.

The move could reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S. as a source of military equipment.

The speech mentioned Canadian sovereignty several times and the King finished his address by saying, "As the anthem reminds us, the true north is indeed strong and free."

The King's speech was the first by Canada's monarch since Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, delivered the speech in 1977. It was the first ever by a sitting king.

The speech follows months of U.S. President Donald Trump calling for Canada's annexation and deploying tariffs against U.S. allies.