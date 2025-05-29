Ministry to fund purchase of seven new school buses in SD73

Photo: Castanet SD73 has received approval for funding for a total of seven new school buses.

Dollars coming from the province will be covering the purchase of seven new school buses in the Kamloops-Thompson school district — several more than the district was originally approved for.

In an amended response letter from the ministry to the district's five-year capital plan submission, SD73 received approval for funding for an additional two buses, the board of education heard Monday night.

That's on top of five other buses it had previously been approved for in April.

"Which is really good news for the district, considering the amount of travel that we do and the amount of usage that our busses get," said board chair Heather Grieve.

In March, Grieve told Castanet SD73 has the largest transportation costs in the province, spending approximately 3.3 per cent of its overall operating budget on transportation. That includes costs for fuel, parts and maintenance.

The funding amounts for all seven buses will be determined once SD73 places its order with a manufacturer.

SD73 director of facilities Art McDonald said the district's director of transportation will select buses deemed appropriate based on size and several options, which would determine the funding it would receive for each type of bus.

"All of that is somewhat preset and it's just a mater of her going through and selecting the appropriate bus for purchase," McDonald told the board.

Also approved by the ministry last month was over $2.2 million for school HVAC and kitchen upgrades. No funding approval was given for new playgrounds.

No major capital projects were approved by the ministry this year, but the school district was asked to submit its final business case for a new elementary school in Batchelor Heights last month.

The new school was first supported by the ministry in 2022 and was given approval for a Crown grant earlier this year.