Environment Canada issues North Thompson weather warning

Photo: Environment Canada Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for a large swath of the Southern Interior

A special weather statement has been issued for the North Thompson due to an unusually warm stretch of weather.

"A ridge of high pressure over the region will usher in unseasonably warm air from the south," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

"As a result, daytime high temperatures in the high 20s, and overnight lows in the low teens are expected today. The warm air will linger on Wednesday, causing daytime high temperatures to rise further into the low to mid 30s."

Cooler air will arrive on Thursday resulting in temperatures lowering to near seasonal values.

The national weather agency advised that people in the region be mindful of the signs of heat illness, including heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperatures, and the worsening of some health conditions.