Kamloops councillor wants to take stock of city's efforts to alleviate unhoused crisis

Photo: Castanet Kamloops council will debate a motion from Coun. Dale Bass during its next meeting.

A Kamloops city councillor wants to see the city identify new opportunities to advocate for measures aimed at alleviating homelessness in the community while taking stock of council’s previous advocacy efforts.

Coun. Dale Bass put forward a motion suggesting the check-in. Her motion will be debated during council’s Tuesday meeting.

The motion notes Kamloops, like other communities, is experiencing an “ongoing complex and pervasive crisis for the unhoused.”

“This crisis requires us to assess the advocacy efforts of council and our community partners to date, and consider what other opportunities we can collectively pursue to create immediate and sustained action to prevent and resolve the many factors the fuel the unhoused crisis,” Bass’ motion reads.

Her motion noted these factors include the lack of affordable and appropriate housing, challenges faced by social agencies and systemic failures of the social security net.

If the motion is passed by council, city staff will be tasked with reviewing advocacy efforts council has undertaken this far in its term. They will be asked to prepare a report proposing opportunities that could strengthen partnerships with the province and social agencies and support investment in housing, social and health services.

Bass issued her notice of motion on May 6, shortly after council heard the results of the City of Kamloops’ 2024 Point-in-Time count.

The count, which took place over a 24-hour period in October, identified 313 individuals experiencing homelessness in the city — numbers that appear to have stayed stable since 2023. In the count that took place that year, 312 people were identified as experiencing homelessness.

The Point-in-Time report showed 80 per cent of people surveyed said their top barrier to housing was high rental prices. Other top barriers to housing included low income (78 per cent) and addiction issues (48 per cent).

The city has tracked a 26 per cent increase in senior’s homelessness since 2021, and a 229 per cent increase in overall numbers of people experiencing homelessness over the past decade.

“I think it's really, really important to understand through the complexity of this that it’s multifaceted — there is no one simple solution that's going to solve homelessness. This is going to continue to need intentional approaches,” said Natasha Hartson, City of Kamloops acting social, housing and community development manager.

Hartson said this should include proactive work to support youth and furthering reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people.

She told council there are a few future projects aimed to bring more housing to Kamloops, including facilities on the Columbia Precinct, a provincially-owned site near Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street downtown.

“Beyond just shelter, there's absolutely lots more housing coming. But at this table, I will encourage you to continue to advocate for more. We will continue to need more,” she said.