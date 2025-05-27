TRU seeing rising domestic admissions as projections show eight per cent drop in course enrolments

Photo: TRU TRU is projecting its International headcount to drop by thousands in the coming years, but is beginning to see a rise in domestic enrolment.

Thompson Rivers University expects enrolment to drop by eight per cent next year and while there's no "silver bullet" to right the ship, domestic applications are on the rise.

TRU's board of governors approved next year's budget in March, which included about $21 million in reductions to offset plummeting international enrolment following federal immigration and study permit policy changes.

At the university's Monday senate meeting, TRU integrated planning and effectiveness manager Dominique Bourdin said the policy changes, as well as low study permit approval rates, have resulted in a "substantial decline" of international student applications.

As of the end of April, TRU is projecting its international student headcount to decline from around 4,250 this year, to approximately 3,200 next year and 2,200 by the 2027-28 academic year.

In contract, Bourdin said domestic applications are up 30 per cent and admissions are up 14 per cent. Accepted offers are up 20 per cent as well.

She attributed domestic increases to "internal process changes, including the removal of application fees."

Bourdin also said there is some growth expected with the launch of new approved programs and domestic retention was improving as well.

Overall, total course enrolments at TRU are expected to drop by eight per cent in the 2025-26 academic year, and another 5 per cent the following year before levelling off. That's a decline from approximately 117,000 course enrolments this year to 102,500 by the 2027-28 academic year.

Acting VP academic and provost Shannon Wagner said the enrolment projections are based on a pan-institutional response, and there's no "silver bullet" that will resolve the university's enrolment decline.

"It's going to be efficiencies and effectiveness, it's going to be how can we increase revenue generation, how can we create opportunities for things in research," Wagner said.

"How can we ensure that we're giving students a really good experience so that our domestic enrolment continues to climb, how can we address programming that's really attractive to students?"

More domestic students online

International open learning course enrolments have seen strong overall growth since it dipped following the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 37 per cent increase from the 2022-23 academic year to 2023-24 and a 43 per cent increase the next year.

But that is expected to reverse, with a 15 per cent drop in international open learning enrolments expected this coming year followed by another 20 per cent drop the following year.

Domestic open learning enrolments are expected to mostly offset the international dip.

The majority of the growth in online domestic students is attributed to students from other institutions supplementing their learning with TRU's online courses.

TRU integrated planning and effectiveness associate director Dana Prymak said factors also affecting enrolment include Canada's international reputation, Canada-U.S. relations, new flexible learning opportunities, declining youth populations, and economic challenges, among others.

"These trends, whether social, political, technological, economic — they do not operate in silos," Prymak said.

"They amplify each other, they relate to each other, and as we potentially, perhaps right now, pay attention to primarily two or three of these trends on this slide, the other trends, the other signals in our system continue to evolve."