Kenna Cartwright Park back open for trail users after weekend fire, City of Kamloops says

Photo: Mark Timmins Kamloops Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service responded to a fire in Kenna Cartwright Park on Saturday. The park was reopened to trail users on Monday.

Kenna Cartwright Park has reopened to trail users after a fire on Saturday.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said crews might still be working in the area.

“Please allow them space to work,” the city said.

Firefighters were called to the area for a fire on Saturday afternoon. Smoke was visible from much of the city rising from the park behind Home Depot on Hillside Drive.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service attended and were able to contain the fire later in the day, and KFR kept a crew on site overnight to monitor the blaze. Residents were asked to avoid the park and trails, and the park access from Home Depot was subsequently closed off.

BCWS estimated the fire was about one hectare in size.