Weather depending, fireworks show will return for Canada Day event at Riverside Park

Photo: KTW file Canada Day fireworks viewed from Riverside Park in 2015.

The City of Kamloops is planning to bring back Canada Day fireworks this year.

Dusan Magdolen, City of Kamloops cultural services and events manager, confirmed a fireworks show is being planned as part of the July 1 festivities, as per council’s direction last fall.

In October, council voted 8-1 to bring fireworks back for the 2025 event, rather than staging on a drone light show like last year.

The city opted for a drone show over pyrotechnics, pointing to increasingly hot and dry summer weather conditions. In the past, fireworks shows in the Interior have had to be cancelled due to dangerous conditions.

Council decided between the steep cost for drones and residents’ preferences, it was best for a traditional fireworks show to make its return — as long as weather conditions allow.

Andrew Smeaton, the city’s Tournament Capital and special events supervisor, said the city is once again partnering with Kamloops Multicultural Society and Art in the Park for the day-long event.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, Smeaton said the Canada Day celebration, which is held each year in Riverside Park, will be able to take place around the construction site for the new outdoor skating facility.

“This year, our focus has been on maintaining the same atmosphere and spirit that our community has come to expect on Canada Day while managing the event around construction,” he said.