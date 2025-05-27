Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce cuts ties with provincial body

Photo: KTW file

The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce is pulling out of the BC Chamber of Commerce.

Sara Lawson, the Kamloops chamber’s board president, said the decision to part ways with the provincial body was not made lightly.

“It’s a decision that we’ve been struggling with for the last year, closer to two,” she told Castanet.

"We just don’t feel that we are getting value for our membership in the BC Chamber at the moment, so we are going to use those resources elsewhere.”

Lawson said the move will save the Kamloops chamber less than $10,000 in fees.

“It’s the time spent and the energy dealing with them back and forth on things,” she said. “We’re just going to rededicate our time and funds to our membership needs.”

According to Lawson, members of the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce shouldn’t notice much different.

“Nothing will change as far as the services that are delivered to our members,” she said.

"If anything, we are going to focus our energy more on the regional development of our policies and our advocacy efforts. We’re going to do a little more and use our resources for that.”

Mass exodus

The Kamloops chamber is one of a dozen to leave the BC Chamber of Commerce in the last year.

Lawson said the decisions made elsewhere were taken into consideration as the Kamloops chamber’s board charted its course.

“We very much made our decision independently, but knowing that there are probably five or six that we know of that were also struggling with renewing their membership,” she said.

“There were rumblings throughout the last year and other chambers were struggling wither whether they were going to renew their membership for this year.”

Fiona Famulak, president and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce, tendered her resignation earlier this year. She will step down following the organization's annual general meeting, slated for early June in Nanaimo.