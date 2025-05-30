Kamloops residents invited to register for national challenge, try out new activities

Photo: Pexels / Caleb Oquendo Kamloops residents are invited to join in a month-long activity challenge.

Kamloops residents are encouraged to try out free activities like rowing, line dancing, tumbling and laser biathlon while joining a month-long community challenge aimed at encouraging people to be more active.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the annual ParticipACTION Community Challenge is happening from June 1 to 30.

“This national initiative encourages Canadians to get active and build stronger, healthier communities,” the city said. “Kamloops is gearing up to compete for the $100,000 grand prize to support local physical activity and sport initiatives.”

Individuals or associations and organizations who want to participate can register on the ParticipACTION website.

Participants don’t need to track physical activity, but by registering, are committing to being active in the community.

Residents are invited to attend free events offered by local organizations with the goal of encouraging people to try a new activity. These include electronic biathlon with the Kamloops Biathlon Club, wheelchair basketball, drop-in paddling with the Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club, Lyra (aerial) classes and park play days.

The community challenge is a national initiative open to all communities, ultimately crowning Canada’s Most Active Community. The top community is awarded with $100,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives.

Prizes are also handed out for the most active community in each province and territory.

Find out more about the initiative and register through this link.