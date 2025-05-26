Tk'emlups band members to discuss future of proposed 7 Mile biofuel refinery

Photo: Sc.wenwen Development Corporation This conceptual drawing shows what a sustainable fuel plant proposed for a plot of land on the Tk'emlups reserve across from Westsyde might look like.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band members are being asked to attend a special information session Monday for discussions about whether a proposed aviation biofuel plant "will continue to move forward" amid significant changes regarding the scope of the project.

Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp. has partner with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation on a proposed fuel plant called 7 Mile Renewable Fuels.

The refinery is planned for a parcel of land along the CN Rail tracks south of Rayleigh. It would turn vegetable oils like canola and soybean oil into low-carbon jet fuel or diesel.

According to the band's website, tonight's special information session is to discuss the future of the proposed plant.

"Now is the time to have your questions answered and provide your feedback on whether Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and the proposed 7 Mile Renewable Fuels Project will continue to move forward," the website states.

Azure originally said it planned to build a cross-Canada network of aviation fuel plants — one on Tk’emlups land, another in Manitoba and a third in Ontario.

But Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation manager Krista Stoesz confirmed that was misunderstood or miscommunicated previously, and only one of the three locations will be selected to move forward.

The meeting is for Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc membership only and Castanet was told reporters will not be allowed to attend.