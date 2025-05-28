Kamloops group blames homeless for weekend fires, KFR says no causes determined yet

Photo: Mark Timmins Kamloops Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service responded to a fire in Kenna Cartwright Park on Saturday. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A group of Kamloops residents is calling for a town hall meeting, blaming the "drug-addicted homeless" for fires across the city last weekend — although the official cause of these blazes has not yet been identified.

Two Sunday fires happened on private property in Rayleigh and in a mobile home park near McArthur Island Park. Another Sunday fire was sparked along Schubert Drive.

A Saturday fire in Kenna Cartwright Park, which was tackled with help from BC Wildfire Service crews, pumped smoke into the sky for hours and resulted in a days-long closure to one of the park entrances.

Kathrine Wunderlich, a spokesperson for Kamloops Citizens United, said these incidents — particularly the Schubert and Kenna Cartwright Park fires — underscore the need for reform when it comes to housing and homelessness.

“I think the city has to start being accountable and answer to the people for what they're doing,” said Wunderlich, who was also behind a recent unsuccessful court challenge of the city’s Build Kamloops alternative approval process.

"It's clear that the system is broken and it's not working."

Tough approach needed?

A press release from KCU, a group active on Facebook, was posted on Monday morning, saying the Kenna Cartwright and Schubert Drive fires “share a common denominator: the drug-addicted homeless.”

When asked how KCU could say this was the case given no official causes have yet been determined, Wunderlich said weekend news reports quoted KFR as noting the presence of camps near the Kenna Cartwright fire.

A KFR captain suggested to a Castanet that people could “draw [their] own conclusions” based on the location of the fire on Schubert Drive. There are camps set up along the nearby stretch of riverbank, but the Rivers Trail multi-use path also sees heavy use by many community members.

“These fires must serve as a warning to city hall,” the KCU statement said.

The statement then outlined KCU's concerns with plans to build more supportive housing units, including a 40-bed seniors’ shelter and a 20-bed facility for people with complex care needs.

Wunderlich said she thinks the current approach to supportive housing and shelters isn’t working — and with warming weather, unhoused people are moving back into riverbanks and parks where there’s a high risk for something to go wrong.

Still under investigation

During Tuesday's city council meeting, Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc confirmed KFR is still investigating the causes of recent fires.

"Nothing has been concluded at this point. So although we know that the fires are human caused, it's premature to say that anything was set by anyone," he said.

Uzeloc said in an emailed statement to Castanet that firefighters, BC Wildfire Service, the city's FireSmart liaison and parks staff are working together to mitigate the risk and impact of any interface fires on public property.

"This includes education, training, prescribed burning and fuel treatment and mitigation of high risk areas," he said. "KFR credits these efforts for how quickly the Kenna fire was contained on Saturday."

Meanwhile, KCU said it wants city hall to hold a public town hall meeting where residents can be heard and decision-makers can “respond to unscripted questions and take responsibility for the outcomes of their policies.”

When asked what the City of Kamloops can do given the provincial government is responsible for delivering services related to housing, healthcare and mental health and addictions, Wunderlich said she’d like to see city hall implement a moratorium on any new shelters and supportive housing units until a new plan is implemented.

She said KCU will host its own town hall meeting on the matter if the city won’t.