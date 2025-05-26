Papa Murphy's in Valleyview will donate 15 per cent of proceeds Wednesday to RIH Foundation

Photo: Papa Murphy's Pizza

A take-and-bake pizza shop in Valleyview is celebrating its third anniversary by giving back to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

Papa Murphy’s Valleyview, 111 Oriole Rd., will be marking its third anniversary on Wednesday, May 28.

On that day, 15 per cent of the store’s sales will be donated to the RIH Foundation, plus 15 per cent of the store’s catering revenue between Wednesday and June 15.

Customers can also choose to donate to the RIH Foundation with any purchase.