Man found with bags of drugs claims Kamloops RCMP did not have right to search his vehicle

Photo: Castanet Chase Taylor is facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking after he was found with bags full of drugs at a known residence in 2023.

A Kamloops man says police did not have the right to go onto private property to search his vehicle when he was busted with drugs he's now accused of possessing with the intention of trafficking.

Chase Taylor is facing four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking after police found a smattering of drugs in his vehicle outside a home on the North Shore in 2023.

Taylor is alleging police breached his Charter rights by walking onto private property to peer into his vehicle, where the drugs were located. If the judge sides with Taylor, it will make much of the evidence against Taylor inadmissible.

Court heard police were present at a home in the 600-block of Brentwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on July 1, 2023.

Testifying in court, RCMP Const. Alexandra McDiarmid called the home “quite a prolific crime residence at the time,” and said she had previously attended the location for violent and property offences.

McDiarmid said she was speaking with Taylor when she saw a foot sticking out of the passenger window of his truck “at a strange angle.”

McDiarmid said she became concerned for the person and walked to driver’s side where she saw a woman “essentially crumpled in half" who appeared unconscious. She said she went to check on the woman before she spotted baggie on the front seat containing what she thought were drugs.

Taylor was then arrested and McDiarmid searched the truck, where she found a satchel bag that contained more drugs packaged for sale.

She said police found cocaine, approximately 100 millilitres of GHB, methylphenidate and a drug that was a mixture of fentanyl, methamphetamine and diazepam. She also found measuring cups, a small scale, and unused baggies.

The woman was arrested and released at the scene.

Was bust planned?

Defence lawyer Iain Currie suggested that McDiarmid had received information from a confidential informant that Taylor would be in possession of drugs that night, and she used the delivery of court documents as cover to attend the home.

McDiarmid said that wasn’t the case and said she was annoyed at the prospect of having to do more work on top of her heavy case load if she found drugs in Taylor’s vehicle.

While McDiarmid first said she was trying to serve Taylor documents, she later took that back and said she wanted to speak with Taylor about documents she intended to serve him.

McDiarmid said the woman in the vehicle appeared to be unconscious, prompting her to approach. But a video shown in court showed the woman moving.

McDiarmid said she didn’t recall seeing the woman move at the time and she was focused on assessing the woman’s wellbeing. Currie accused her of trying to match her testimony to the video.

Currie and McDiarmid disagreed on whether the video showed the woman’s feet sticking out of the passenger window or if it was on the vehicle’s dashboard.

McDiarmid said she had previously arrested Taylor for drug trafficking, and she didn’t consider the drugs could have belonged to the woman or the owner of the property.

"That there was drugs on Mr. Taylor's seat and that he had been in that vehicle in the driver's seat, that it was his vehicle that gave me my reasonable grounds to believe that he was in possession of those drugs," she said.

'Get your story straight'

The video also showed RCMP Const. Gerald Jacobs approach the woman in the vehicle and shine his flashlight at her as McDiarmid was speaking with Taylor before McDiarmid approached her later.

Jacobs said he didn’t recall seeing the woman but agreed the video didn’t show he appeared alarmed.

Currie took issue with Jacobs describing McDiarmid having her attention caught by the woman in the passenger seat and expressing concern for her. Currie claimed he couldn’t have known what McDiarmid was thinking.

Jacobs said he and McDiarmid had talked about the events of the night since the arrest. Currie accused them of colluding.

“It seems very unlikely the two of you would have discussed this for any other reason other than to get your story straight so you could come to court to give your evidence,” he said.

Lawyers are expected to return to court on Aug. 1 to make closing submissions in Taylor's case.