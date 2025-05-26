Forecast calls for hottest temperatures so far this year in Kamloops area

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to surpass 30 C by mid week in the Kamloops area, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 26 C and a low of 11 C in the evening.

Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li said a ridge of high pressure will start to build by Tuesday, bringing sunny skies and highs around 29 C.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Wednesday, reaching an expected 34 C during the day. Seasonal averages for this time of year are around 23 C.

“Wednesday will actually be the warmest day of the year so far,” Li said, adding that people should make sure to stay in the shade, keep their homes cool and stay hydrated.

“It’s more like a one day wonder, and then Thursday there's a return of a trough pattern.”

Li said the ridge of high pressure will begin to break down by Thursday, bringing a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will hit a high of 28 C and a low of 14 C.

“Into Friday and the weekend, the pattern is not as defined. We just have a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast, and the daytime high is still fairly warm,” Li said.

A daytime high of 30 C is expected on Friday. Cloudy periods and a low of 15 C are in the forecast for Friday night.

According to Environment Canada, a mix of sun and cloud is forecast to continue into the weekend with highs around 27 C.