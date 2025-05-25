Kamloops Fire Rescue knocks down blaze at Rayleigh home, no injuries reported

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Fire Rescue has knocked down a fire that appears to have started near a pool shed at a Rayleigh home.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in a fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky above Rayleigh earlier today.

Crews first responded to the corner Mattoch-McKeague Road and Furiak Road around 4 p.m., where heavy amounts of smoke could be seen billowing from a home before it was knocked down by firefighters.

Speaking with Castanet, Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said it appears the fire started near a backyard pool shed before flames made their way to the eaves of the home.

He said the majority of the damage appears to be to the exterior of the home.

"Could just be exterior, there is smoke in the attic and a little bit of smoke in the house, but they're assessing now whether there's actually any fire damage in there," Uzeloc said.

"They'll be using a thermal imaging camera and checkin for any flame or extension."

Uzeloc said firefighters will work with the homeowner to assess what will need to be boarded up and if they will be able to return to their home tonight.

About six firetrucks responded to the blaze, as well as RCMP and paramedics. Uzeloc said there were no injuries in the fire.

"Because there is some water challenges in Rayleigh, we also have tenders that respond on any fire. We had probably six apparatus that were here for that," Uzeloc said.

"It is a bit of a response to get out here, and they had a quick knockdown on this structure."

ORIGINAL 4:47 p.m.

Kamloops first responders are on the scene of a house fire in Rayleigh.

Crews first responded to the corner Mattoch-McKeague Road and Furiak Road around 4 p.m., where heavy amounts of smoke could be seen billowing from a home.

A Castanet reporter at the scene said there appears to be damage under the eaves and on the back side of the home.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, RCMP and paramedics are at the scene of the fire.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.