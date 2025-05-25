New Western Canada Theatre bursary to support students learning, revitalizing Secwepemcstin language

Photo: Western Canada Theatre Isaiah Bull Bear and Chris Bose in Echoes of the Homesick Heart presented at the Pavilion Theatre in 2022.

Western Canada Theatre is launching a new bursary it says will support Secwepemc post-secondary students dedicated to learning and revitalizing the Secwepemcstin language.

In a news release, WCT said its new Echoes of the Homesick Heart Bursary is the outcome of the world premiere of Echoes of the Homesick Heart, a multidisciplinary work by Secwepemc artist, researcher and WCT Indigenous Community Engagement Coordinator Laura Michel.

The bursary will launch in tandem with the production’s digital launch next month.

“Rooted in the voices and lived experiences of the Secwepemc people, this work emerged from a profound connection to land, language, and story,” Michel said.

“With this digital release, I hope the story will reach even further, spark meaningful dialogue, and support the revitalization of Secwepemctsin for generations to come.”

WCT said Echoes of the Homesick Heart is a verbatim theatre project of a multi-generational story of one family’s connection and disconnection between language, culture and community.

It’s based on over 40 interviews conducted by Michel across the Secwépmc Nation and was first presented by WCT in 2022.

An event will be held at the Paramount Theatre on June 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the digital launch, and will include a special presentation of the work and a panel discussion with theatre artists, musicians and language specialists.

Entry is by donation and proceeds will go directly towards the bursary.

WCT said the digital version of the play will become available to educators as a resource and aims to inspire similar projects in other nations.

Tickets and further information are available on WCT’s website.