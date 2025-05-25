Afternoon brush fire near Schubert Drive doused by Kamloops firefighters

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue said it responded to a report of a brush fire shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

A fire that sparked in a ditch along Schubert Drive was quickly doused by firefighters Sunday afternoon, but the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.

Speaking with Castanet, Kamloops Fire Rescue Cpt. Corey Jubinville said crews responded to a report of a grassfire just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an approximate 30 foot by 30 foot blaze in the brush near the roadway.

Schubert Drive was temporarily blocked to traffic and Jubinville said the fire was quickly doused. He said the cause isn't yet known.

"We weren't here when it started, so we don't have any idea. You can draw your own conclusions from where it is," Jubinville said.