Mobile home park shed fire quickly extinguished by Kamloops Fire Rescue

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Fire Rescue made quick work of a shed fire at a North Shore trailer park.

A fire that sparked in a backyard shed near McArthur Island Park left several nearby mobile homes scorched but still intact.

Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said crews responded to a report of two mobile homes on fire just before 12 p.m. on Edward Street, but upon arrival discovered a shed behind the homes was fully engulfed.

"It had started to extend and impact on three of the trailers that were adjacent to it," Uzeloc said.

He said crews called a second alarm before the blaze was quickly knocked down.

"It was a second alarm, so we had all stations actually responding to it, but then some of the additional alarm stations were stood down after they got it knocked down quickly and found it wasn't the actual trailers," he said.

Uzeloc said the shed was completely destroyed in the blaze and three of the adjoining trailers suffered some damage, but "nothing too extensive."

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and investigators will likely return to the scene Monday morning to determine what sparked the blaze.