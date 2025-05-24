Emergency room to close overnight Saturday at 100 Mile District General Hospital

Photo: Interior Health The ER at 100 Mile District General Hospital will be closed from Saturday night until Sunday morning

The emergency room at 100 Mile District General Hospital will be unavailable starting Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Interior Health said in a notice issued Saturday afternoon that emergency department services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Saturday, to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“Patients can access emergency care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile District General Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.