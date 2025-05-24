Fire in Kamloops' Kenna Cartwright Nature Park under control, with crews monitoring overnight

Photo: Mark Timmins Activity from the fire in Kenna Cartwright Nature Park has died down thanks to the work of fire crews

UPDATED: 9:37 p.m.

The City of Kamloops said the fire at Kenna Cartwright Park has been knocked down and is now contained.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews will remain on site overnight to monitor the fire, but will not be taking action on the fire unless necessary due to darkness and steep terrain, the city added.

"Citizens will see smoke and some flame throughout the night and into the morning. KFR will return in the morning to continue extinguishing the fire."

BC Wildfire Service has also listed the fire as "under control."

The city said even though things are looking green and the weather has been rainy, conditions remain dry and fires can start easily and move quickly.

"KFR would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to BCWS crews for their assistance."

A wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation can be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

As well, BCWS encourages using their app when reporting wildfire starts, and being able to include a photo in that report. The app is available for free download on Apple (iOS) and Android devices.

UPDATED: 6:47 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has the fire in Kenna Cartwright Nature Park listed as 'being held' on Saturday evening.

The fire is estimated at just over one hectare in size and is believed to be human-caused, but further details on how the fire started are not known.

Photos of the fire show the smoke to be greatly reduced from earlier in the afternoon. Fire crews remain on scene.

The City of Kamloops has asked people avoid going to Kenna Cartwright park and trails while crews are working.

Contributed Mark Timmins

UPDATED: 4:48 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is on scene at a fire near Kenna Cartwright Nature Park with BC Wildfire Service on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Kamloops shared in a social media post that the fire is currently contained.

Residents are asked to avoid Kenna Cartwright park and trails while crews are working.

Photo: Mark Timmins Kamloops Fire Rescue is tackling a fire near Kenna Cartwright park with BC Wildfire Service

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from Kamloops' Kenna Cartwright Nature Park on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple reports and photos show the growing fire from behind the Home Depot on Hillside Drive.

It is unknown at this time what sparked the fire.

BC Wildfire Service said they were called in by Kamloops Fire Rescue to assist on the fire and have sent in two initial attack crews to support them.

Fire Information Officer Shae Stearns said there is no further update on the size or fire behaviour right now, and they are going in as a fully support capacity team at this point.

Castanet has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information.