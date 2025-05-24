Fire in Kamloops' Kenna Cartwright Nature Park now classified as 'being held'

Photo: Mark Timmins Activity from the fire in Kenna Cartwright Nature Park has died down thanks to work for fire crews

UPDATED: 6:47 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has the fire near Kenna Cartwright Nature Park listed as 'being held' on Saturday evening.

The fire is estimated at just over one hectare in size and is believed to be human-caused, but further details on how the fire started are not known.

Photos of the fire show the smoke to be greatly reduced from earlier in the afternoon. Fire crews remain on scene.

The City of Kamloops has asked people avoid going to Kenna Cartwright park and trails while crews are working.

UPDATED: 4:48 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is on scene at a fire near Kenna Cartwright Nature Park with BC Wildfire Service on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Kamloops shared in a social media post that the fire is currently contained.

Residents are asked to avoid Kenna Cartwright park and trails while crews are working.

Photo: Mark Timmins

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from Kamloops' Kenna Cartwright Nature Park on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple reports and photos show the growing fire from behind the Home Depot on Hillside Drive.

It is unknown at this time what sparked the fire.

BC Wildfire Service said they were called in by Kamloops Fire Rescue to assist on the fire and have sent in two initial attack crews to support them.

Fire Information Officer Shae Stearns said there is no further update on the size or fire behaviour right now, and they are going in as a fully support capacity team at this point.

Castanet has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information.