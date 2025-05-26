Kamloops city councillor cleared by police, but mayor awaits word from RCMP

Photo: KTW file photo For a second time, Kamloops Mounties have closed an investigation finding no criminal wrongdoing by councillor after receiving a complaint from the mayor.

A Kamloops city councillor has been cleared of any wrongdoing by police after the mayor accused him of hacking — and it appears the investigation wrapped up without Mounties even speaking with the subject of the complaint.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson filed a police report on Jan. 18 accusing Coun. Kelly Hall of hacking into an Urban Mayors' Caucus meeting earlier that week, leading to police opening a mischief to data investigation.

Supt. Jeff Pelley, the officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP detachment, said police investigated the complaint and determined no crime was committed.

“We received a complaint, we did an active investigation and we've established that there is no criminal offence,” Pelley told Castanet Kamloops.

The incident appeared to have been nothing more than a series of miscommunications between Hall and Hamer-Jackson.

Hall said he received a standard email from the Urban Mayors' Caucus and inquired with Hamer-Jackson about a detail. When Hamer-Jackson asked Hall where he got the info, the councillor played coy and alluded to well-placed sources rather than an email sent to his City of Kamloops inbox.

So the mayor called police and suggested he'd been hacked.

“I found out that hacking is against the law,” the mayor said. “That’s when I called the RCMP and thought let’s find out what’s going on here — because he wouldn’t tell me.”

'An overreaction'

With the investigation now in the books, Hall told Castanet he thinks the whole thing was a frivolous waste of taxpayer dollars.

“The whole thing, in my opinion, was an overreaction on the mayor's part,” Hall said.

Hall said police did not interview him at any point during the investigation.

Citing privacy rules, Pelley said he couldn't discuss who investigators did or did not speak with. But he said police were satisfied no criminal offence occurred.

Reached for comment, the mayor said he has not heard back from police on the final outcome of the Hall investigation.

“I haven’t heard that,” Hamer-Jackson said of the end of the probe, refusing to take Castanet's word for it.

Asked if he planned to follow up with police on the conclusion of their investigation, the mayor said he wants to hear it from Mounties — and he's waiting for them to reach out to him.

“I’ll leave it up to them to determine what's happening,” he said.

He's done this before

It's not the first time the mayor has called Kamloops Mounties to report the actions of one of his city council colleagues — and it's not the first time his complaint has been dismissed without charges.

Hamer-Jackson is now 0-2 in police complaints filed against city councillors.

The mayor called the RCMP on Coun. Bill Sarai last fall, accusing him of bugging his office when he refused to reveal the source of an audio recording of an argument he had with Hamer-Jackson.

Sarai implied the clip was provided to him, but later revealed he had secretly recorded it on his phone.

Police said they investigated that incident, as well, and the file was closed with no charges recommended.