Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER closing from Saturday morning until Monday

Photo: File photo The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be temporarily closed over the weekend

The emergency department hours at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed all weekend.

Interior Health announced on Friday night that emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Monday.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which has been shuttered multiple times in the past two weeks. The most recent closure was on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.