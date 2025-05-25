Property crime trending down in first quarter of 2025, Kamloops police statistics show

Photo: Castanet Statistics from the Kamloops RCMP Detachment show criminal code offences are trending down in the first quarter of 2025.

Police statistics show reported instances of property crime in Kamloops declined in the first few months of 2025, with the number of criminal code offences also trending down.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told council’s safety and security committee Thursday that break-ins to businesses were down 51 per cent, with 51 reports logged in the first quarter of 2025 — down from 104 during the same period of time in 2024.

“We've had some great successes over the past quarter, obviously with some substantial decreases, but also some areas that have had increases in crime, as outlined in the report,” Pelley said.

“Our current strategies targeting break and enters to businesses have a substantial decrease of 51 per cent — that's associated through a proactive targeting of offenders.”

Pelley said break-ins to residences ticked up slightly. There were 46 break-ins in the first quarter of 2025, up from 36 in 2024 and 31 in 2023.

Vehicle thefts decreased, with 54 recorded this year, compared with 98 in the first part of 2024. Thefts from motor vehicles are also trending down, with 121 instances reported in 2025 versus 168 in 2024.

Overall, property crime is down 11 per cent when compared to the first quarter of 2024, dropping from 815 to 725 offences.

Pelley said the detachment continues to focus on the high-risk individuals responsible for multiple offences.

Overall, there’s been a 3 per cent decrease in criminal code offences in the first quarter of 2025 — going down from a little more than 2,900 in 2024 to 2,825 in 2025.

Coun. Bill Sarai noted some in the business community say there’s a lot of shoplifting that doesn’t end up being reported to police.

“It's basically they've told their staff, don't get involved, don't put your safety at risk. Just let them take whatever they want — and that's been frequently increasing,” Sarai said.

According to RCMP statistics, shoplifting was up slightly in the first quarter of 2025. There were 368 offences reported, seven more than in 2024.

Pelley agreed there are a number of offences that remain unreported.

He said RCMP encourages the reporting of such thefts, and the detachment has been involved in projects focusing on shoplifters through particular regions and corridors.

“We do work with our crime prevention unit on aspects on how they can make their business more safe. We don't encourage individuals to get into altercations with people that are are looking to commit to a theft and leave,” Pelley said.

“We do encourage them to be reported, because some individuals are doing this at multiple businesses — and we will continue to focus on it.”

Pelley said police work with the BIAs and businesses, adding reporting instances of shoplifting helps the detachment as it takes an analytical approach to this issue.