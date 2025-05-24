City of Kamloops handed out $64K to homeowners for FireSmart work through new program

Photo: Castanet Crews work to remove a cedar from the front yard of a home in North Kamloops.

A popular FireSmart fuel reduction program has already committed the majority of its allocated 2025 budget to Kamloops homeowners who are taking flammable vegetation off their properties.

Kathleen Cahoon, City of Kamloops FireSmart coordinator, told council’s safety and security committee Thursday that the city is working through a backlog of applications for its Community Fuel Reduction incentive program.

The city received 200 FireSmart assessment requests in about two days after launching the new program, which offered homeowners up to $800 for removing cedars and junipers near their residences.

“We have completed over 50 per cent of that 200 already — and that's a huge thanks to the Kamloops Fire Rescue prevention team,” Cahoon said.

“We’re looking into reopening the assessments once we get through that backlog, because we do want homeowners to continue to do those FireSmart assessments — whether there is an incentive or not.”

Cahoon said of the annual $80,000 budget, $64,300 had been committed to homeowners, leaving them with a remaining $15,700.

“We do foresee us using the entire program’s budget for this year,” she said.

She said between 35 and 40 people have completed their FireSmart work already.

More than 50 per cent of homeowners completing this work told the city they’d do the work themselves, while the remainder said they would hire someone.

Ken Uzeloc, the city’s fire chief, noted $80,000 had been allocated each year, for three years — a total of $240,000 for the FireSmart initiative.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk and Coun. Bill Sarai wondered if there was an opportunity to funnel more funding into this year’s FireSmart efforts given the overwhelming interest and the importance of mitigating fire risk.

“Not asking for any extra money, just accelerating it so we get that uptake, we keep that momentum going, and get as many properties as we can,” Sarai said.

The suggestion was left with staff to consider.