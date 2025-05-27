Kamloops Mounties say they're nearing attempted murder charges for gang-related shootings last year

Photo: Michael Potestio Mounties investigate a shooting in the parking lot of Riverside Plaza on July 3, 2024.

Kamloops Mounties say they have made progress toward getting charges approved against those responsible for a trio of gang-related shootings last year.

According to the Kamloops RCMP’s first quarterly report of 2025, the detachment's investigators “made substantial progress" finalizing disclosure packages connected to a May 3, 2024, drive-by shooting at a home on 10th Street and a May 6, 2024, shooting of a man outside the Ramada Hotel on Columbia Street West.

KamloopsRCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said charges of attempted murder are being recommended for the BC Prosecution Service to review on those two files.

Pelley also said police are progressing toward charge recommendations in the July 2024 shooting of suspected gang leader Cameron Cole — one of two men police said is at the centre of rival factions competing for control of the local drug trade.

Cole was ambushed on July 3, 2024, by two men with guns in the Riverside Plaza parking lot in the 100-block of Tranquille Road just before 7 p.m.

The two shooters are said to have emerged from the trees off the parking lot and fired at Cole, who was behind the wheel of a dark SUV which then drove into the river. The gunfire prompted patrons on the patio of the nearby Sandbar Grill to take cover.

“The Sandbar shooting investigation has also yielded significant positive results, with the investigation continuing,” the Kamloops RCMP’s first quarter report for 2025 reads.

Pelley told Castanet Kamloops he’s not yet at liberty to say how many people police plan to recommend charges against, but said Mounties do expect to have more to say if charges are approved.